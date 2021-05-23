Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,272 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 822,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

