Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,714 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $109,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 640,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 349,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.97. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

