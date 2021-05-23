Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 337 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $178.02 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

