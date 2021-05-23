Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,927 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

VVV stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

