Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 720 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,436. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

