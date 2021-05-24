$0.05 EPS Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Kamada stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,649. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 312.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 656,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.