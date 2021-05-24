-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARPO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 21,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,751. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.72. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

