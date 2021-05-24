-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

