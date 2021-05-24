-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oblong’s earnings. Oblong reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oblong will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oblong.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

OBLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on Oblong in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBLG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the fourth quarter worth about $17,990,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OBLG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 57,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,810. Oblong has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.15.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

