$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

PLAB opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 501,776 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 251,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

