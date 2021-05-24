-$0.19 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,466. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

