$0.26 EPS Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561 over the last three months. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

