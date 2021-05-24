-$0.28 EPS Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMI stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,769. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $62.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

