$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRX stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

