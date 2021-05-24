$0.55 EPS Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 423.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $354,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

