-$0.67 EPS Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Exterran stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 603,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $164.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

In other Exterran news, CEO Andrew James Way bought 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 350,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Southport Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Exterran by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 10,412.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

