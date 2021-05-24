$0.77 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 86.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,970,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. 459,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.