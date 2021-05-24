$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.90 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

