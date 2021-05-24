0xcert Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $36,820.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.04 or 0.00937583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.43 or 0.09452544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084569 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.