$1.01 EPS Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $1.26. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.35.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,126 shares of company stock worth $7,817,730. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.