$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.27. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,845,054 shares of company stock worth $152,514,248. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $75,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THC traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

