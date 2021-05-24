$1.43 EPS Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.12. Ally Financial posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

