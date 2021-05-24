$103.94 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to post $103.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.10 million. BRP Group posted sales of $51.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $516.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $525.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $711.39 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $760.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $24.14. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,837. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

