1,056,071 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,056,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.49% of Pioneer Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,048,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 698,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,566,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PXD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,230. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

