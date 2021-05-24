10,863 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 60,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

