11,765 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,408 shares of company stock worth $3,678,895. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

