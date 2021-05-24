12,103 Shares in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Purchased by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

HYEM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. 4,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,805. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

