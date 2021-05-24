$14.59 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post sales of $14.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $17.16 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $61.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $94.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 138,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,696. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $285.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

