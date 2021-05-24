$141.50 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post sales of $141.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the highest is $151.50 million. NovoCure posted sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $574.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,652 shares of company stock valued at $42,711,132. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.86. The stock had a trading volume of 346,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,644.33 and a beta of 1.07. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.