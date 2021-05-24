$141.50 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post sales of $141.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the highest is $151.50 million. NovoCure posted sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $574.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NovoCure.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%.
In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,652 shares of company stock valued at $42,711,132. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.86. The stock had a trading volume of 346,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,644.33 and a beta of 1.07. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
Featured Story: Front-End Load
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.