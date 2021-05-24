14,321 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Purchased by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $60.54. 836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,515. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61.

