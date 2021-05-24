1,523 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,523 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $140.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

