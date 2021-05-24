$159.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post $159.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.10 million. Ducommun posted sales of $147.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $656.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 304.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $52.09 on Monday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $617.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

