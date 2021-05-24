$169.23 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to announce sales of $169.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.26 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $173.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $670.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.15 million to $676.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $672.27 million, with estimates ranging from $670.93 million to $673.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ AUB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,408. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

