1,878 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 420.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 76,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.