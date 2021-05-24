19,967 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BALY opened at $53.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.70 and a beta of 2.58.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

