1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

ONEM stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,616 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

