1ST Source Bank Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,040,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

NYSE APD traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $298.73. 10,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,938. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

