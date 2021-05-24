1ST Source Bank Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $79.68. 139,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,339,840. The stock has a market cap of $229.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

