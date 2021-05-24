1ST Source Bank Has $7.01 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,798. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.