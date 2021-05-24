1ST Source Bank Sells 252 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,067. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

