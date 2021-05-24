$266.15 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $266.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.30 million and the lowest is $254.00 million. Navient posted sales of $329.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $957.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. Navient has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $35,524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navient by 804.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 640,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $5,099,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.