28,213 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.44 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.