2key.network (2KEY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $264,578.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00838692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.26 or 0.08199081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00078304 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 73,080,979 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

