$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $404.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.86. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.