3,128 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $123.65.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

