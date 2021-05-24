$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report $32.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $131.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $134.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $130.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock remained flat at $$2.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,365. The company has a market cap of $98.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.