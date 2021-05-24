3,539 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.53 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.90.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 over the last ninety days.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

