$369.80 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $369.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $308.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

FLOW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.51. 133,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $71.62.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

