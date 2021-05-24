$37.56 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $37.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.17 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $32.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

