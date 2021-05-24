$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $22.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of M traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,088,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $22.30.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

